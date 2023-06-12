Farm Online

Our weather experts not convinced El Nino is guaranteed yet, or how long it might last

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 13 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's weather experts say it is still too early to say how severe the El Nino will be, or even if one would form.
Australia's weather experts say it is still too early to say how severe the El Nino will be, or even if one would form.

Some of Australia's leading weather experts say the forecast arrival of an El Nino in the next few months is no cause for weather panic just yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.