Australia's trade talks with the European Union have hit a hard-cheese roadblock, but the nation's relationship with India is floating on a river of wine.
A trade delegation recently left New Delhi in high spirits, following successful discussions with their Indian counterparts.
The first Australia-India Joint Dialogue on Wine lays the groundwork for a lucrative wine deal through gestures of goodwill.
Over two days, the Australian wine industry shared its world-class experience with the rapidly growing Indian wine sector.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt hoped the forum was the start of a massive boost to the trust and cooperation between both nations, who were natural trading partners.
"Improving access to India's growing wine market is an exciting opportunity for our country's winemakers," Senator Watt said.
"Already in the 5 years to 2021-22, Australia exported an average value of around $10 million and a volume around 2.3 million litres- and we want to see this increase over the next 5 years.
"These kinds of joint discussions are a chance for us to build partnerships and work together on trade, technical, and regulation issues."
The Australian wine industry is still struggling to find a home for many of the products affected by China's trade tariff, which effectively banned Aussie wine exports to the sector's biggest customer.
Australia recently ratified an interim Indian free trade agreement and the two nations are pushing to finalise a full deal by the end of the year.
"But there are still a number of other goods and produce from Australia that still face quite high trade barriers getting into India, and that will certainly be a focus of our next round of negotiations," Senator Watt said.
Despite the progress of the Indian relationship, Australia may be forced to walk away from a possible free trade agreement with the EU.
The EU has been pushing for geographic indicators, which would stop Australian producers from using names such as parmesan, feta or prosecco to label products.
Australia has said the indicators issue is not on the table, leading to a breakdown in talks.
While trade talks were set to be paused with the EU after the impasse, Senator Watt said an agreement had been reached to continue negotiations.
He said Australia was being sensible in calling for geographic indicators not to be used.
"What we're asking for is perfectly reasonable, especially when you compare it to what other countries have been able to negotiate with the EU," Senator Watt said.
"It's an emotional issue for Australian producers because we've had a lot of migration post World War II from Europe to Australia that has seen our producers ... bring their own products from their home countries and make them here."
Trade Minister Don Farrell held talks on the issue in Brussels last week as part of the latest round of negotiations, with hopes to land the deal by the middle of the year.
Should the EU free trade agreement go ahead, it would give Australian producers greater access to a market of more than 450 million people.
Opposition trade spokesman Kevin Hogan said if the deal struck was bad for Australia, then the government shouldn't "blink and cave in".
"This was always going to be a tough negotiation given our market access ambitions," he said.
"The government must not compromise on geographical indicators for products such as prosecco, parmesan, and feta."
Senator Watt said the trade agreement could not proceed if negotiations kept stalling.
"There is a lot at stake because, of course, it's important that we do keep opening new and expanded markets for our agricultural producers in Australia, let alone the other goods that we want to export to the EU," he said.
"Our strong preference is to have a deal reached to open up that market access for our agricultural producers and all sorts of other Australian goods and service producers, but if it's not in our national interest to do the deal, then we won't do it."
*With Australian Associated Press
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.