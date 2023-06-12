A milestone event celebrating one of the most iconic and most popular tractors in the Case IH range will be marked with a Guinness World Record attempt in north-west NSW.
Case IH is celebrating 100 years of its Farmall tractor with the record attempt and a community celebration in Inverell, NSW, from July 28-29.
Farmers and collectors have until June 30 to register their interest in taking part in the landmark event.
Case IH is looking for Farmall tractors of all ages, dating back to the 1930s to today, to take part.
Spreading the word about the event at FarmFest was Case IH Australia/New Zealand Product Manager for Mid Horsepower and Compact Tractors Seamus McCarthy, who said it was sure to be a memorable occasion for both Inverell locals and visitors.
"We already have a lot of interest from Farmall collectors who are excited about bringing their Farmall, or even multiple Farmalls, to Inverell at the end of July and being part of the Guinness World Record attempt," he said.
"This tractor has given so much to the agricultural industry, both here and overseas, over such a long time that it deserves its own celebration to honour that contribution."
Mr McCarthy said Inverell had been selected as the location of the event due to the presence of a number of Farmall tractor collectors in the region, some with dozens in their collection.
The celebrations kick off on Friday evening, July 28, with a gala dinner being held at the Inverell RSM Club.
The following day, Saturday July 29, a range of festivities will be held in the Inverell CBD and Showgrounds.
The parade of Farmalls will take place in the town's main business centre in the morning, followed by events at the Showgrounds including vintage tractor displays, a Farmall history walk, stalls, food outlets and kids activities.
Inverell Shire Council Deputy Mayor Kate Dight said it meant a lot to the community to be chosen by Case IH as the host venue for the Farmall centenary.
"To have the opportunity to showcase our magnificent shire to hundreds of visitors will be an incredible benefit to the community," she said.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
