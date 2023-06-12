Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Case IH Farmall tractor to be part of Guinness World Record attempt

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated June 12 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon and Mark Scott, Tara, caught up with Case IH Australia/New Zealand Product Manager for Mid Horsepower and Compact Tractors Seamus McCarthy at FarmFest.
Sharon and Mark Scott, Tara, caught up with Case IH Australia/New Zealand Product Manager for Mid Horsepower and Compact Tractors Seamus McCarthy at FarmFest.

A milestone event celebrating one of the most iconic and most popular tractors in the Case IH range will be marked with a Guinness World Record attempt in north-west NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.