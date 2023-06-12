GLENLEE is a 300 hectare (741 acre) lifestyle property located at Rockyview, 24km north of Rockhampton.
Featuring relatively new fencing, the versatile property is in five freehold titles.
Glenlee comprises of lower flats running into moderately undulating narrow leaf ironbark country that has been developed and planted with improved pastures.
In addition to native grasses, there is urochloa and seca stylo.
Improvements include a round yard, six horse paddocks with shelters, and stables.
The cattle yards are equipped with a drafting pound, race, crush and a loading ramp and have an undercover work area.
The five bedroom, three bathroom homestead has air conditioning and a three car carport.
There is also self contained, air conditioned accommodation for two workers.
Other structural improvements include a 173 square metre machinery shed, a second three bay machinery shed, machinery shed/workshop, and three silos with a Grainline auger.
There are 20 solar panels on the workshop roof.
Water is supplied from three bores and three dams. There are 18 troughs, which are supplied by tanks.
Fencing is mainly four barbed wires on steel posts with steel end assemblies.
The well located property on Greenlake Road is 13km from Parkhurst and 33km from Yeppoon.
The property's five lots range in size from 47ha (116 acres) to 65ha (161 acres).
Glenlee will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Rockhampton on July 13.
Contact Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, Ray White Rural, Rockhampton.
