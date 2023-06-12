The government has promised to fast-track a "whole-of-property" carbon farming method, to make it easier for more landholders to tap into the growing carbon credit market.
The agriculture industry has long called for an integrated farm method to combine multiple land management activities that store carbon in vegetation and soil into a single holistic method.
Put simply, the integrated farm method will allow land managers to use multiple carbon abatement methods across a single property, making the most of its carbon farming potential while keeping the administrative burden to a minimum, with only one batch paper work regardless of how many methods landholders stack.
The federal government vowed to prioritise developing the method as part of its plan to implement the recommendations of a review into the nation's carbon market.
The Chubb Review was triggered by concerns some carbon projects were being awarded Australian Carbon Credit Units without delivering carbon abatement.
Although the review dismissed the original concerns, it made 16 recommendations to strengthen the integrity of the carbon market.
Carbon Market Institute chief executive John Connor said welcomed the news, but warned there could be a shortfall in carbon credits once the human induced regeneration method expired in October.
Mr Connor said the scrapped method could be replaced in part by the integrated farming method.
"With some methods expiring and others being replaced, it will be critical to manage this transition to ensure high integrity but continued investment in credited climate actions," Mr Connor said.
"It is vital we have new methods that address land clearing and forest protection, as well as rewarding land management that can support agricultural productivity, alongside protecting or regenerating forests and other carbon sinks."
