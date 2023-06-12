Farm Online
Home/Politics

Integrated Farm Management method fast track for carbon farming

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
June 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The method would allow farmers to stack various carbon farming activities into one holistic method. Picture by Simon McCarthy.
The method would allow farmers to stack various carbon farming activities into one holistic method. Picture by Simon McCarthy.

The government has promised to fast-track a "whole-of-property" carbon farming method, to make it easier for more landholders to tap into the growing carbon credit market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.