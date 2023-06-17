Winter rainfall set to be below average

According to climate modelling coming from the United States, an El Nino is already established while the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has it as a 70 per cent chance of developing, which is still fairly strong.
In the central and eastern Pacific, sea surface temperatures have warmed to El Nino thresholds. All models surveyed by the bureau are forecasting the likelihood of further warming and that SSTs will remain above the El Nino levels into at least next spring. Why Australian modelling is only showing a 70pc chance is that the atmospheric indicators as opposed to the SSTs, are not all "on board".
Some atmospheric indicators, such as the Southern Oscillation Index, have shifted into El Nino range. The current 30-day running mean of the SOI is around -16, which is well into the El Nino range of anything under -7. However, other atmospheric indicators such as trade wind patterns, tropical Pacific cloud cover and broad-scale pressure patterns indicate the Pacific Ocean atmosphere is yet to display typical El Nino features.
To the west, the Indian Ocean Dipole is still in a neutral phase, with the IOD index just slightly positive at the moment. However, as mentioned previously, all models suggest positive IOD event levels are likely to be reached in winter. A positive IOD typically supresses winter and spring rainfall over much of Australia, and if it coincides with El Nino, it can exacerbate El Nino's drying effect.
However, it is not all "doom and gloom" on the rainfall front as long-range forecasts of IOD made at this time of the year have in the past had a low-level accuracy and thus should be viewed with caution. That said, a negative IOD which encourages rain events in south east Australia is not expected.
Consequently, with the reduced number of northwest cloud bands, and the likely lower chance of moisture coming from the east as a result of the El Nino developing, it is more likely than not that winter rainfall in much of eastern Australia will be below average. This signal is still likely to be most pronounced during the second half of winter and early spring.
So long term predictions have had minimal change in the past few weeks. Reduced cloud cover can assist in slightly warmer than average days in winter, the decreased cloud cover tends to result in cooler minimums with a higher number of frost days favoured in the next two months in NSW and Queensland. In the south (Victoria, southeast SA and Tasmania), this is unlikely to be the case with more cloud moderating temperatures but with rainfall still likely to be below average.
