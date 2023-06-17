Winter rainfall set to be below average

Farm Online

With El Nino developing, it is likely that winter rainfall in much of eastern Australia will be below average

By Don White, Weatherwatch
June 17 2023 - 10:00am
According to climate modelling coming from the United States, an El Nino is already established while the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has it as a 70 per cent chance of developing, which is still fairly strong.

