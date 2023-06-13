TWO quality freehold cattle properties located in the renown Cooplacurripa district of the upper reaches of the Manning Valley are set to be auctioned online by LJ Hooker on June 30.
Located between Wingham and Nowendoc, NSW, the properties are Kerriki, which covers 655ha (1643 acres) and Number One, which covers 355 hectares (877 acres).
Pastures include kangaroo grass, red grass, paspalum and kikuyu, with sub clover and white clover also evident.
Located about 150km from Tamworth, both properties are able accessed directly from Nowendoc Road with B-double trucks.
Kerriki and Number One are currently part of the Bell family's Cooplacurripa Station aggregation.
Kerriki has a carrying capacity of 300 breeders and is currently carrying about 500 steers at about 20 months of age.
The property is watered by a 1.5km frontage to Rowleys River, a 3km frontage to Kerriki Creek, and about 20 dams.
Improvements include a comfortable cottage, sheds and two sets of timber cattle yards.
Kerriki is mainly open, undulating grazing country with a moderate slope that could be direct drilled. The steeper areas are more suited to aerial fertiliser and seeding.
Number One has an estimated carrying capacity of 150 breeders and is currently carrying about 300 steers at about 20 months of age.
The securely watered property has more than 5km of frontage to Rowleys River, 82 megalitres of water entitlements and 14 dams.
Quality structural improvements include a three bedroom manager's residence, steel cattle yards and machinery shed.
The deep, alluvial soils along the river are suitable for cultivation, while the moderate slopes of the open grazing country could be direct drilled.
Contact Craig Hailes, 0439 471 949, LJ Hooker, Wingham.
