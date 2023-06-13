Sheep Producers Australia hunts for three new directors

Sheep Producers Australia is recruiting for three non-executive directors to join its board.
The body is governed by a skills-based board, made up of a minimum of four and maximum of seven non-executive directors, elected by members, and up to two board appointed independent directors.
Current directors Robert Herrmann and Bindi Murray have completed their terms and can stand for re-election.
The third position is currently vacant.
Applications will be reviewed by an independent board selection committee, which include an independent chair, John Webster, and state farming organisation nominated representatives.
The non-executive directors will then be voted in at the annual general meeting in November.
Sheep Producers Australia chair Andrew Spencer said Sheep Producers Australia's role is to advocate for better business outcomes, monitoring investment of producer levies and improving information flow up and down the value chain.
"This is delivered through consultation with industry and government to ensure levy investment is clearly directed and producers' best interests are met through the provision of research and development, services, programs, and marketing," he said.
"Directors of Sheep Producers Australia play a vital role in ensuring the organisation is professional and efficient, capable of retaining the trust of all stakeholders in providing the best advice on both policy matters and the direction of levy expenditure."
Applications close at 11.59pm Sunday July 9, with more information available on the Sheep Producers Australia website.
