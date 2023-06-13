Farm Online
Sheep Producers Australia hunts for three new directors

June 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Nominations for the Sheep Producers Australia non-executive director positions close on July 9.
Sheep Producers Australia is recruiting for three non-executive directors to join its board.

