Owners of a super-productive piece of farm land near Mount Gambier have chosen to take it to a mid-winter auction.
The Kalangadoo Football Club is hosting the sale from joint agents for the Wepar land taking in 73 hectares (180 acres) at 11am on July 7.
Although the sales campaign considers lifestyle opportunities, the land has a rich agricultural history.
A record potato crop was grown there 15 yrs ago and has more recently it has achieved beef carcass competition awards as well as topping the Glenburnie market with both lambs and cattle.
The key to its production capabilities is irrigation, with a 80 megalitre water licence and even more irrigation potential to attract buyers.
The block at Lot 170 Wood Road, Wepar is located about 25km north of Mount Gambier boasting fertile grey sandy loam soils.
It includes electric fencing and about 20ha (50 acres) of prime land under irrigation.
Joint agents from TDC Livestock and Property and Elders Real Estate say the estate presents a prize farming opportunity plus an opportunity for those seeking an idyllic rural lifestyle in an attractive setting among red gums and a swamp full of bird life.
Natural drainage holes have opened up in recent years which now allows water from "Bott's Swamp" to drain into the well fenced aquifer.
The current owner has only been using an average of 61 megalitres each year to maintain perennial pasture for prime lamb and beef production.
The available allocation opens doors to more irrigation possibilities.
Pastures have a solid history of biological/organic fertiliser applications including a wide range of trace elements.
This fertile soil composition offers good drainage properties while retaining sufficient moisture for plant growth, providing a solid foundation for successful farming operations.
The current owners have been sowing a fodder crop on the shallow swamp bed of "Hundred Line Swamp" to provide late feed.
The irrigated area/pasture was renovated late last year.
For more information contact Mark DeGaris from TDC Livestock and Property on 0428 372124 and Elders' Damian Venn on 0438 904771.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
