LARGE-scale beef backgrounding and timber harvesting enterprise Juanbung and Boyong has hit the market with price expectations of about $60 million.
Located in the Riverina region of southern NSW, the operation comprises of 34,114 hectares (84,298 acres) across two contiguous holdings known as Juanbung Station (27,499ha/67,952 acres) and Boyong Station (6615ha/16,346 acres).
The properties are being offered by the Australian arm of the US-based The Nature Conservatory, an environmental organisation operating in 79 countries and territories.
Juanbung and Boyong has an estimated carrying capacity of more than 37,000 dry sheep equivalents are currently utilised as a beef cattle backgrounding and timber harvesting enterprise.
There is also a timber harvesting licence that expires in 2038.
There are also additional income streams including the the harvesting of rangeland goats as well as sustainable land use options for carbon offsets and biodiversity credits.
Secure water resources include two bores supplying a reticulated trough system, a 55km dual frontage to the Murrumbidgee River, an 18km frontage to the Lachlan River (18km) and Lake Bunumburt.
There are also numerous dams and seasonal swamps and water holes.
The aggregation features 16,000ha (39,537 acres) of the Great Cumbung Swamp, a terminal flood plain delta of the Lachlan River.
Infrastructure includes steel cattle yards, a newly constructed machinery shed, other rural sheds and numerous dwellings.
Juanbung and Boyong is located about 50km north east of Balranald and 75km north west of Hay.
Expressions of interest on Juanbung and Boyong close with LAWD on July 13.
Contact Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, or Elizabeth Doyle, 0400 102 439, LAWD.
