Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Saudi Arabia's wheat purchase was well below current Australian traded prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
June 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Did Saudi buy cheap wheat?
Did Saudi buy cheap wheat?

Monday last week saw Saudi Arabia re-enter the wheat market purchasing 624,000 tonnes of 12.5 per cent protein wheat for September-October shipment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.