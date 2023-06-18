Did Saudi buy cheap wheat?

Monday last week saw Saudi Arabia re-enter the wheat market purchasing 624,000 tonnes of 12.5 per cent protein wheat for September-October shipment.
This was larger than their tendered volume of 480,000t which some market analysts suggest could be a sign that global prices have fallen enough to create demand.
Whatever the insinuations you may like to read into the purchase, it does provide a traded price point that can be used to compare international prices of physical wheat to prices trading in Australia.
Please note it is assumed that this wheat tender will be filled by Russian wheat which continues to be the cheapest origin in the world (with good reason) and so is setting the world price.
The average price traded was reported at US$262 a tonne cost and freight (C&F) or delivered to Saudi ports in the Red Sea and Persian Gulf.
If we consider bulk freight rates as indicated by AgFlow, the exchange rate and fobbing costs we end up with about A$324/t Free in Store (FIS) in Western Australia and A$297/t Track out of Eastern Australia on an equivalent basis.
That's well below current Australian traded prices on Clear Grain Exchange.
Interestingly, it was reported that once Egypt saw the Saudi results, they decided to issue a tender and purchased Russian wheat at US$229/t Free on Board (FOB) ex Russia.
However, there are now rumours the sale to Egypt has ended in dispute after the Russian agricultural ministry failed to give approval due to the price being too low.
Some analysts suggest the Russian state is trying to impose an unofficial minimum price of US$240/t FOB. Interesting times.
Another price reference for Australian growers closer to home is the Platts APW Wheat FOB Australia contract.
It aims to represent the FOB tradeable price of Australian APW 10.5pc protein wheat, and at time of writing is US$292/t or about A$400/t FIS WA and A$378/t Track Eastern Australia equivalent.
This may help explain traded values of grain in Australian markets which have remained supported in recent weeks as the export pipeline out of Australia remains full of grain flowing out the door.
Buyers have a need for Australian grain and have been able to pay prices that many growers were targeting in recent weeks.
A total of 37 buyers purchased 32 grades of wheat, barley, canola, oats, lupins and faba beans across 15 port zones in Queensland, NSW, Victoria, SA and WA on Clear Grain Exchange last week.
