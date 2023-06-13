Exploring different types of dog kennels: which one is right for your pet?

Choosing the best dog kennel for your dog relies on different things. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

It's a joy to welcome a furry buddy into your home, and you obviously want the best for your dog. One thing that might help you raise and train your dog is a dog kennel.



They serve as a spot for them to sleep in during the night, for your pet to stay safe, and to go to when they need a break from this chaotic human world.



Choosing the best dog kennel for your dog relies on different things. We'll tell you what the best types of dog kennels are. So, let's choose the right kennel for your dog!

Plastic kennels for dogs

Plastic kennels are easy to carry because they are so lightweight. They make the ideal dog carriers for car rides or even on airplanes. Don't forget to measure the right size first so that your dog can sit, stand, and lie down comfortably in it.



Overall, plastic kennels are easier to clean, which is a huge benefit!

Metal kennels for dogs

These kennels are a popular choice because they are generally useful, because these kennels are made of metal wires, so your dog cannot chew its way out of them. They also offer good visibility and air circulation. However unattractive they might be, they do come in various shapes and colors.

Foldable fabric dog kennels

This is a lightweight option for dogs who won't chew on it. They may be easily folded, which makes them a perfect portable item.



This way, your dog will have a comfortable basket anywhere. The fabric could be more difficult to clean, though, so keep that in mind!

Wood dog kennels

If you like your kennel to match your interior, then dog kennels made of wood are more aesthetically pleasing. However, this option is also the most pricey.



Your dog's kennel can be used as a piece of furniture in your house and provides reliable support. They are, after all, heavier and require more maintenance because the material makes them harder to clean.

You do want the best for your pet, therefore, choosing the right dog kennel is essential. Each type of kennel like wood, metal, fabric, and plastic, has advantages and unique qualities.

