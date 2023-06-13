A piece of Victoria's richest market garden country to the west of Melbourne is on the market for around $100 million.
The 148.5 hectare (367 acre) farm block would sell at $272,480 per acre at that price.
A similar sized farm five minutes further along the highway to Geelong sold last year for a reported mid-$90 million.
That property at 15 Avalon Road took in 141ha (348 acres).
The farm country is being absorbed into new industrial precincts at Geelong and Avalon.
This latest sale involves land owned by the same family for 50 years, also pegged for commercial and industrial use.
The irrigated market gardens in this land through to Werribee were once considered key to Melbourne's food security.
It has been an area of highly productive market gardens since the 1900's supplying the city with fresh fruit and vegetables.
A global expressions of interest campaign is being run by Knight Frank to sell this farm land.
Agents say 1860 Princes Freeway is expected to garner interest in excess of $100m.
James Thorpe from Knight Frank said landholdings in area "were extremely tightly held" by a number of prominent developers.
"The land has been used for farming until now, but future uses are likely to include retail, commercial and industrial development."
Expressions of interest close this week.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
