No one should ever feel frightened or intimidated in their workplace, but that's exactly what's happening here in Australia and in our industry.
We've seen before the uprising of radical extremists who, under the guise of a "charity" organisation, incite farm invasions.
For decades, we've seen farms and supply chain businesses targeted by activists who've illegally invaded law-abiding properties, intimidated workers and even shut down operations.
In the recent Senate estimates hearings, Australian Pork Limited Chief Executive, Margo Andrae, detailed disturbing examples where activists disguised themselves as tradies to enter their workplace and hide in the toilets. She explained how activists even stooped to using photos of her team celebrating International Women's Day and posted them online, calling them murderers.
The agriculture industry has rallied behind Margo. She provided a voice to the many people across various commodities who have been subjected to abuse and made to feel unsafe in their workplace.
What's frustrating is the federal government beefed up trespass laws in 2019, yet we still have ringleaders dodging jail time and continuing their relentless pursuit to shut down farm operations, not caring what damage they do to the people who work in them.
Take renowned activist Chris Delforce. He was one of the activists who allegedly broke into a Victorian abattoir in April and chained themselves to machinery. While he was arrested at this protest, this incident came after Mr Delforce appeared on ABC's The 7.30 Report with footage he admitted to illegally obtaining while hiding in an abattoir.
This is not about animal welfare. There's no attempt to engage industry about processes in the supply chain, Australia's high animal welfare standards, or how much farmers care for the livestock they raise.
And if there are genuine welfare concerns, there are appropriate means to report them - but invading a farm is not one of them.
These are mums and dads, daughters and sons, people working hard to run businesses and provide food for Australians. They don't deserve to be attacked just because a vocal minority disagree with people's food choices.
The National Farmers Federation has made ongoing representations to ministers and authorities like the Australian Federal Police to ensure these kinds of attacks and the groups encouraging it are responded to appropriately.
The government needs to step up and create greater awareness about enhanced laws prohibiting the use of a carriage service for inciting trespass on agricultural land.
It also needs to publicly and proactively condemn the people behind intimidation campaigns. We believe our government needs to go on the record and send a clear message that it will not engage with these people who act illegally and use bullying tactics.
People who ignore the rights of others by harassing them at their place of work shouldn't have a right to be heard by policymakers.
It's time to take this seriously and help these people who have done nothing wrong, who are just trying to do their jobs and run their businesses.
If the government doesn't step up, these extremists will continue to infiltrate farms, processing facilities, even metropolitan offices and food service outlets.
- Fiona Simson is a farmer and the president of the National Farmers' Federation
