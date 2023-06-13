Farm Online
Cattle price slide defies logic: EYCI loses another 37c

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Down she goes . . . the cattle market slide continued this week with the EYCI losing another 37c.
IT'S becoming evident the slippery slide ride that young cattle prices have been on is largely being pushed by a 'glass half empty' mentality on the part of producers.

