Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Rabobank says Qld helps lift ag mood, but many farmers cautious

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers grow wary of dry weather outlook and govt policies
Farmers grow wary of dry weather outlook and govt policies

Government policies, drier seasonal prospects and overseas market uncertainty are keeping a lid on farmer expectations for the new financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.