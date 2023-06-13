Farm Online
Immune Ready - the next big market signal for cattle selling

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 14 2023 - 9:00am
A logo for cattle you don't want to miss out on

CATTLE producers and lotfeeders can now differentiate their sale stock based on vaccination and health status, with the new industry-wide program called Immune Ready in full flight.

