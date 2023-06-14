The case of atypical BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy) last month in the United States should act as a reminder that the same thing could happen in Australia.
Atypical BSE is rare but could occur spontaneously in all cattle populations, including Australia.
Since 2015 the World Organisation for Animal Health has not included Atypical BSE as a factor in country-based risk evaluation but that does not stop individual importing countries reacting differently.
For Australia the response by major importing countries to the US case will be watched carefully.
Korea, a major beef export market for Australia, increased its product sampling of individual shipments of US beef products from the standard 3 per cent of shipments to 10pc after the US atypical BSE notification. This was to be in place for an unknown period until local authorities were satisfied.
There are potential costs associated with any action by import authorities of this nature. There are also potential insurance issues and the fact that the more you look for anything at import inspection, the more likely you are to find something that will cost someone money.
In the US trade agreement with China signed in 2020, China recognised the US beef and beef products traceability system and that the US was negligible risk of bovine disease and agreed to follow the OIE standards if the US health status should change.
That agreement seems to have held with the latest BSE case.
China's treatment of other suppliers, however, has not always been as consistent.
Brazil, in agreement with China, suspended shipments for a month after a recent case and although they resumed on March 23, there have been a number of problems with Brazilian pipeline product caught in the suspension.
There were reports of some processing plants winding down production or even closing for a period reflecting the size and importance of the Chinese market to the Brazilian beef industry.
This week the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, revealed he had personally contacted Chinese President Xi Jinping to raise the issue of Brazilan beef containers being held up in Chinese ports since the recent atypical BSE notification by Brazil.
The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry has revealed that by their estimates as of last week up to 70,000 tonnes of Brazilan beef was currently stuck at Chinese ports awaiting clearance of what they termed as pipeline product from the last BSE suspension.
Ireland took close to two years to get back into China after being recognised by the OIE as negligible risk in 2021.
Canada is still suspended from China, 18 months after their last atypical case.
SRM (Significant Risk Materials) policy can still differ between countries.
SRMs, as defined by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, are parts of the carcase that could still potentially contain the BSE agent or prion in an infected animal such as brains, eyes and spinal cords.
The Canadian Meat Council has recently complained to regulators that although its BSE status, as defined by the OIE, is the same as the US, it is required by the CFIA to remove SRMs from any cattle over 30 months of age, a process they argue that their close competitor in US packers ceased doing some time ago.
The CMC estimates that it costs the Canadian industry more than C$6.5 million each year to manage that process.
We also should not forget that Austtralia is not without some criticism, at least in American eyes, in which the US Meat Export Federation terms Australia's current beef import policy as it relates to the US as a "BSE-related ban on imports of US beef."
Every country seeking to export beef to Australia must undergo a risk assessment by Food Safety Australia and New Zealand to determine that country's risk status. Countries assesssed as Category 1 or 2 by FSANZ are eligible to export beef or beef products to Australia subject to meeting relevant import certification requirements.
According to the FZANZ website, the US has been assessed as Category 1 along with 12 other countries including NZ, Japan, Argentina and Brazil.
To be eligible to export fresh (chilled or frozen) beef to Australia, the country must, however, also obtain a satisfactory outcome from an Import Risk Analysis. This is where the US appears to date to have stumbled and where the USMEF is seeking support from the US Trade Representaive to rectify.
While the effects of BSE in the global beef market have largely dissipated after almost 20 years and thankfully so, there are still a number of uncertainties and differing country beef import policies as they relate to managing this food safety issue to be aware of should an atypical case ever occur in Australia.
An analysis of recent export statistics highlights the growing importance of beef processors having access to a Halal program as shipments to markets like Indonesia and Malaysia continue to grow as a percentage of total shipments with good unit values.
Grinding meat that might have found its way to the US in the past is increasingly finding a home in Asia.
Market analyst Aginfo suggests that US beef shipments will likely remain down for both grinding meat and chilled product until there is a decent lift in US unit values to compete product away from other markets.
The chilled beef market to the US has been as high as 30pc of our total beef market there by volume in recent years.
