TWO handy properties in the Wellington district have hit the market, both to be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Dubbo on July 7.
Spilsbury (pictured) is a 113 hectare (278 acre) property with irrigation infrastructure located 8km south west of Wellington, NSW, with a 2km frontage to the Bell River - directly across from the Wellington Golf Club.
Offered by Paul Evison and expected to make more than $1 million, the attractive property ranges from river flats to gently undulating open, lightly timbered grazing country and 25ha of timbered hill country.
Soils include heavy black alluvials ranging to red loams over limestone, with areas of surface stone.
Spilsbury has a 51 megalitre river licence and an irrigation bore plus 10 hydrants.
Crops include a 10ha stand of older, established lucerne.
Infrastructure includes a substantial set of steel cattle yards with CIA crush and loading ramp and a 16x9m steel machinery/hay shed with a tank.
Spilsbury has run 60 cows and calves in addition to fodder production plus steers and trade lambs.
Located nearby is The Spring, a 271ha (670 acre) property offered by David and Cate Crean that is expected to make more than $700,000.
The very private property with rich undulating creek flats rising to timbered hills has typically run 1500 wethers. At present cows and calves are running on the property.
Soils range from highly fertile creek loams to basalt types with rocky basalt soils on the steeper hills. There is about 60ha of cultivation.
The property is watered by five dams and the spring, from which the property takes its name.
Improvements include a three stand shearing shed and a large set of steel sheep yards with an undercover drenching race.
Contact Frank Power, 0427 454 392, or Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, Ray White Rural.
