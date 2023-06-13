Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

'Ignorant govt' walks away from NFF's tax write-off extension plea

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 14 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Farmers Federation chief executive officer, Tony Mahar. File photo.
National Farmers Federation chief executive officer, Tony Mahar. File photo.

The National Farmers Federation is seething after the federal government "walked away" from the farm sector's plea for a short timeline extension for instant asset write-offs at tax time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.