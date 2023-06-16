Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 16 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ousted Bubs Australia founder, Kristy Carr. Picture supplied.
Ousted Bubs Australia founder, Kristy Carr. Picture supplied.

Bad blood at Bubs

The past month's bitter boardroom acrimony at the dairy goat milk processing and nutritional formula business, Bubs Australia, continues as the company now seeks a new chief executive officer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.