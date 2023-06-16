The past month's bitter boardroom acrimony at the dairy goat milk processing and nutritional formula business, Bubs Australia, continues as the company now seeks a new chief executive officer.
Founder and former managing director, Kristy Carr, and former executive chairman, Dennis Lin, are suing the Victorian company and its directors, chair Katrina Rathie, Steven Lin, Reg Weine and Paul Jensen, after both were ousted in a boardroom coup.
Ms Carr and former chairman, Mr Lin, are also part of a shareholder group agitating for a board spill to install former Elders and Namoi Cotton director, James Jackson, as chairman.
The dissident investors, whose holdings represent about five per cent of Bubs' share register, have requested an extraordinary meeting of all shareholders to vote on a board revamp.
They also want former Freedom Foods and A2 Milk Company Asia boss, Peter Nathan, to be appointed as CEO.
.........
Former GrainGrowers chairman and Victorian Farmers Federation vice president, Brett Hosking, has joined the board of Farmers for Climate Action.
The fifth generation farmer from Victoria's Mallee, who was on GrainGrowers board for seven years, including chairing the organisation from 2018 to 2022, said he had worked alongside growers around Australia and seen first hand the impacts of a changing climate.
He had also been excited to see how knowledge and innovation was giving growers ways to reduce emissions and lift productivity.
FCA chairman, Charlie Prell, said the body, which boasts almost 8000 members, was thrilled to have someone of Mr Hosking's calibre join its board.
"As FCA's membership and influence continues to grow, Brett Hosking is just the sort of person who will help take us forward to deliver the best outcomes for all farmers and help encourage governments to make the deep emissions reductions farmers need this decade."
Shares in Canadian-based dairy multinational, Saputo Inc. have dipped after the company said negative consumer sentiment could flatten its business outlook in the new financial year, despite reaping solid earnings of late.
Revenue for the full 2022-23 year to March 31 was $C17.8 billion, up from $C15b in 2021-22.
Although the Montreal-based dairy company's president Lino A. Saputo was confident the company would deliver on promises for 2023-24, it faced tougher prospects in the first quarter because the tone in the market was "more cautious and somewhat uncertain".
He said globally consumer sentiment had turned somewhat negative, noting China's post lockdown re-opening produced slower than expected spending on dairy products, which had subdued commodity prices globally.
However, the Saputo company which owns Australia's big Devondale brand and a stable of cheese favourites including King Island, Mersey Valley, and Great Ocean Road, benefited from solid international markets in its recent fourth quarter, reporting a $C37 million lift in earnings compared to a year ago, with net earnings for the financial year rising to $C755m.
Organic farmers and operators have welcomed support from the halls of Canberra with the formation of a Federal Parliamentary Friendship Group for organics.
Established by Liberal Party Member for Casey, Aaron Violi, and Labor Member for Hunter, Dan Repacholi, the parliamentary friends will provide a forum for industry members to meet MPs and Senators to discuss key opportunities and challenges they face.
Australian Organic Limited chairman, Mike Brown, said the group would help foster meaningful connections between producers and the country's decision makers.
Having worked in the organic industry before entering politics, Mr Violi was keen to advance a sector contributing more than $2 billion annually to the national economy.
"Producers are facing uncertainty with a lack of a National Organic Standard in Australia," he said.
"To continue current industry success, consumers need to have confidence that when they buy organic, they get organic."
A record number of Nutrien Harcourts property sales specialists have ranked in the coveted top 100 list covering the wider Harcourts Australia real estate network.
The highest award has been won by Nutrien Harcourts Western Australia's Terry Norrish, named the top rural sales consultant and top individual sales consultant across the national network, and placed 11th in the national category overall.
He was closely followed by Andrew Jakins from Nutrien Harcourts Goondiwindi on the NSW-Queensland border and David Russell of Nutrien Harcourts Cobar in western NSW who respectively ranked 13th and 14th overall.
Another 17 Nutrien Harcourts consultants made Harcourts top 100 list.
Victoria's Horsham branch took out 2023 national honours as the best performing business in the office revenue category.
.........
Long-time Australian Agricultural Company employee and group company secretary, Bruce Bennett, has flagged is planned exit after 16 years with the big beef business.
Mr Bennett, also AACo's general counsel, has committed to staying with the business until a replacement is found and installed, enabling a seamless transition.
Chief financial officer, Glen Steedman, said AACo appreciated Mr Bennett's advanced notice and his service as a valued member of the team for so long.
The Business Council of Co-operatives and Mutuals has added its support to calls for a reversal in the offshoring of Australia's food processing capability.
A high-level meeting of the co-operative sector northern NSW at Lismore addressed the issue last week, noting a big shift to food processing offshore in the past 30 years and a steady decline in Australian-owned agricultural supply chains.
"We want to reverse that trend," said BCCM chief executive officer Melina Morrison.
"Securing access to food staples and preserving onshore food processing creates local employment."
She said food supply represented a national security risk, especially in times of crisis.
Australia has more than 2000 agricultural co-ops generating, owned by more than 24,000 family farmers.
Cattle industry and agribusiness event, Beef Australia, has signed on the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group as its first official multi-event principal partner.
Chief executive officer, Simon Irwin, said ANZ's principal partnership reflected support for the upcoming May 2024 event in Rockhampton, and in 2027.
ANZ's continued support of Beef Australia highlighted its commitment to the agricultural industry since 1988 and its recognition of the vital role Beef Australia events played in the national economy.
ANZ agribusiness head, Mark Bennett said "Beef" created invaluable learning and networking opportunities for the farm sector, and was "an incredible showcase of Queensland hospitality and entertainment".
UK-based HarvestEye has chosen agribusiness Elders to be the sole distributor of its root crop harvesting insights tool for growers in Australia.
Distribution of HarvestEye will complement Elders' existing potato seed business, also bolstering its extensive reseller list of ag technology products.
Using a camera and machine learning algorithms, the system measures and counts a crop as it is being harvested, producing data on size, count and relative yield through a field
The strategic partnership will enable HarvestEye to continue to provide trial and sale units across Australia, as the business looks to grow in Asia and Pacific operations
HarvestEye adds to an extensive list of agtech products distributed by Elders providing growers a level of data not previously possible, including precise information about their produce in real time.
As many as 500 delegates from across Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and South East Asia are expected when the Regional Aviation Association of Australia's national convention returns after a five year hiatus next year as a three-day Gold Coast event.
The conference from March 19 to 24 will be managed by Australian International Airshow organiser, AMDA Foundation.
Conference content will explore critical issues affecting aviation in the region, including workforce skilling, maintenance and emerging technologies.
RAAA chief executive officer, Steve Campbell, said collaboration with AMDA would deliver a much-needed national platform for engagement, at a time of great change in civil aviation in Australia.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
