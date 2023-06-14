Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Bunge and Viterra agree to merge creating grans superpower

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:45am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Viterra brand may be on the way out if a deal to merge with Bunge and trade under the Bunge name goes through. File photo.
The Viterra brand may be on the way out if a deal to merge with Bunge and trade under the Bunge name goes through. File photo.

AFTER weeks of negotiations North American grain businesses Bunge and Viterra announced this week they had agreed to a merger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.