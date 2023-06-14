Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Fertiliser boss Corbett quits Incitec Pivot citing demerger delay

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated June 14 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incitec Pivot fertiliser. File photo.
Incitec Pivot fertiliser. File photo.

Uncertainty about the planned split of Incitec Pivot's fertiliser and explosives businesses has claimed another leadership chief, with Christine Corbett leaving her role as the designated head of the standalone fertiliser company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.