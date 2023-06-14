Farm Online
Home/Politics

Uni researchers want to study farmers who put up with chronic pain

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated June 15 2023 - 6:40am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is there a farmer who doesn't suffer a crook back, or some other chronic injury? New research into farmer health should have plenty of candidates which may help future generations.
Is there a farmer who doesn't suffer a crook back, or some other chronic injury? New research into farmer health should have plenty of candidates which may help future generations.

Researchers want to study farmers who suffer from chronic pain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.