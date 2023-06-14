Researchers want to study farmers who suffer from chronic pain.
Volunteers are needed to take part in a study on the many Aussie farmers who often suffer pain in silence.
A team of health experts from the University of South Australia have made the call for farmers to help their research.
They believe there are many farmers who too often choose the "she'll be right" approach to their chronic condition.
Researchers want to discover whether its the lack of appropriate services, "wasted" time or simply a tough-it-out approach which often cause barriers when it comes to farmers seeking health care.
The lack of bulk-billing and the challenge of locating a GP in many rural areas, have long been given as some reasons for the "tough farmer" image.
Chronic pain is a common and complex condition characterised by persistent pain experienced on most days of the week.
The lack of doctors in the bush has long been a problem in South Australia.
SA Health is offering relocation support for interstate and international doctors who sign an employment contract this year.
Reimbursement for relocation expenses (travel, moving, and accommodation) may be available for successful applicants of up to $10,000 when relocating to Adelaide, up to $13,000 when relocating to the regions and up to $15,000 when relocating to a remote area.
UniSA researchers say farmers experience chronic pain "a lot" but rarely seek professional help to manage or treat that pain.
Untreated, chronic pain can cause serious distress and diminished productivity.
UniSA experts want to better know what chronic pain means to Australian farmers in a move to improve the way chronic pain management strategies are delivered in rural communities.
They want farmers who have experienced chronic pan to participate in this ground-breaking study.
Rural health expert, UniSA's Associate Professor Kate Gunn said the study would address a serious gap in pain management among farmers.
"Agriculture is a great industry to work in, but one of the down sides is the physical injuries that can result, which can have long term consequences on farmers' ability to work, and their wellbeing," she said.
"Musculoskeletal disorders are very common in this group and due to the unrelenting nature of farm work, farmers often return to work without accessing best-practice treatments, and without being aware of what this means for their long-term health and wellbeing.
"We also know that farmers face multiple barriers to accessing mainstream health care services, including health professionals' lack of understanding of their way of life," Associate Prof. Kate Gunn said.
"This new study is all about giving farmers a voice so that we can gain insight into how they perceive chronic pain, how it impacts upon their work and life, and importantly, how they would like to be assisted to manage it, in a way that fits with their preferences and lifestyles.
"This is important because there are practical things people can do for themselves and with health professional input, that research has shown really do help."
Pain expert UniSA's Professor Lorimer Moseley said all Australians should have access to the knowledge, skills, and local support to prevent and overcome persistent pain.
"Chronic pain is a huge burden to society. But despite its seriousness, only a small proportion of the population receive evidence-based information and advice about how to manage this condition," Prof Moseley says.
"The effects of chronic pain are significant. It can reduce productivity, lead to increased BMI, and substantially increase the risk of numerous other conditions such as stroke, cancer, depression, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis.
"Rural communities are already struggling with health services. By working with farmers, we are hoping to develop realistic, appropriate and end-user-informed ways to improve the care and management of chronic pain in rural communities."
For further information or to join the study, contact Associate Prof. Kate Gunn kate.gunn@unisa.edu.au or PhD student Indika Koralegedera indika.koralegedera@mymail.unisa.edu.au.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.