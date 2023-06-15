AUSTRALIA's premier conference for young participants in the grains industry, the GrainGrowers-organised Innovation Generation will return to Adelaide in July.
Young farmers, students and agriculture professionals are invited to the conference, which will be held from July 17-19 in at the National Wine Centre on the eastern fringe of the city.
Confirmed speakers at the event include precision agriculture specialist Brad Egan, Egan Farming farm manager from Esperance, WA and Ability Ag founder, Josie Clarke among a host of other well-known names from the agricultural sector.
GrainGrowers' chief executive Shona Gawel said the theme of the event this year was "driving forward" looking at improving productivity and adapting new technology.
"The development of Australian agriculture has always relied on people who are prepared to do things differently, and it is exciting to see young people getting involved and taking up the challenge," she said.
"It will be a fantastic opportunity for attendees to share ideas and information that will drive forward their journey in Australian agriculture."
The three-day event comprises a mix of speakers, panel discussions on emerging agriculture, practical workshops, off-site tours, and social functions.
Attendees will hear about the application and on-farm adoption of cutting-edge technology, carbon measurement and improved farm productivity, agricultural career opportunities and skills of the future.
Additional information about the event, including online registration is available through the website at: https://www.innovationgeneration.com.au/about
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
