The Australian Lot Feeders' Association has announced the return of its Community Heroes Award, sponsored by Lallemand Animal Nutrition, for the third year running.
This heart-warming award recognises and rewards feedlots across Australia for their outstanding contributions to local communities and the environment.
The award highlights the vital role that feedlots play in supporting rural and regional Australia by creating jobs, supporting families, and contributing to local economies while nurturing their land.
ALFA president and 2021 ALFA Community Heroes award winner, Barb Madden from Smithfield Cattle Company, said the award was a wonderful initiative encouraging lot feeders to pause and reflect on how they had made meaningful contribution to their community.
"The award showcases the extraordinary efforts feedlot businesses and families put into nourishing their local communities and protecting the environment," she said.
"Many feedlots make these contributions organically, because our communities are the backbone of who we are and giving back forms such an innate part of the fabric of all feedlot businesses."
The overall winner of the ALFA Community Heroes Award will receive a $5,000 cash donation that can be directed towards a local charity, business, or feedlot initiative, further enriching their communities.
To apply, interested feedlots are invited to tell ALFA about their initiative via a form located on the ALFA website.
Following submission, Kate Stark, editor of ALFA's Lotfeeding Journal, will contact entrants and help craft a story on their initiative for the judges to score, based on the merit of the initiative and the impact it is having on the community and/or environment.
The application deadline is August 31, and the winner will be announced at SmartBeef23 on October 11 and 12.
For more information and to access the entry form, visit the ALFA website.
