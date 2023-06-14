Farm Online
Home/Beef

ALFA Community Heroes Award applications open

June 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feedlots make big contributions to their communities and to protecting the environment and ALFA has an award to recognise that. Picture ALFA.
Feedlots make big contributions to their communities and to protecting the environment and ALFA has an award to recognise that. Picture ALFA.

The Australian Lot Feeders' Association has announced the return of its Community Heroes Award, sponsored by Lallemand Animal Nutrition, for the third year running.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.