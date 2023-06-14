Farm Online

Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry secretary Andrew Metcalfe announces retirement from APS

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
June 14 2023 - 3:00pm
Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry secretary Andrew Metcalfe has thanked staff for their work ahead of his retirement. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry secretary Andrew Metcalfe will retire in August, after telling staff on Tuesday "now is the right time".

