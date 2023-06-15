Farm Online
Home/Property

Lush grazing block in Gippsland cut in two to also appeal to lifestyle market

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Lush grazing country in high rainfall South Gippsland is still close enough to the city to consider lifestylers. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.
Lush grazing country in high rainfall South Gippsland is still close enough to the city to consider lifestylers. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.

A South Gippsland farm block has been evenly split in two for sale but at different prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.