Former Labor climate change minister Greg Combet has been appointed to head the new Net Zero Agency, which is expected to soon become the Commonwealth authority charged with coordinating Australia's energy transition.
As well, the new net zero advisory board has attracted industry, union, climate and economics leaders, including Rio Tinto CEO Kellie Parker, ACTU president Michele O'Neil, the CEO of the Australian Energy Regulator Anthea Harris and high-profile economist Ross Garnaut.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen made the announcement in a joint statement, saying the former minister and ACTU secretary is "uniquely qualified" to lead it.
As a consequence of the new full-time position, Mr Combet is resigning as chair of IFM Investors on June 30.
"I look forward to starting my new role and working closely with the advisory board to help Australia seize the opportunities of the net zero transformation," he said in a statement.
Last month the Albanese government committed to legislate a national Net Zero Authority, which is expected to start work from July as part of the government's effort to meet its 2030 net zero commitments. It is expected to work with state, territory and local governments, existing regional bodies, unions, industry, investors and First Nations groups as Australia starts the transformation to a clean energy economy.
The agency, which will be housed in the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet, will be charged with designing and establishing the legislated authority.
Mr Combet has an extensive history in the union movement and the Labor Party.
As ACTU secretary in the Howard years, he was at the forefront of the waterfront dispute fighting the actions of the Patrick Corporation and led the Rights at Work campaign against the Howard government's WorkChoices industrial relations law changes.
In the Rudd and Gillard governments, Mr Combet served as climate change and energy efficiency minister, industry and innovation minister, and defence personnel, science and materiel minister.
Mr Combet is no stranger to the efforts to ensure workers, industries and communities in emission intensive areas are not left behind as net zero carbon goals are tackled. He has been in a paid advisory role for the specially tasked Net Zero Economy Taskforce operating out of PM&C.
The statement from Mr Albanese and Mr Bowen said he was uniquely qualified to lead the agency, with expertise in government, investment, climate policy and industrial relations, as well as holding qualifications in coal mining engineering.
He is expected to begin the role on July 10.
Other members appointed to the advisory board are:
The joint statement said the board members were appointed for their significant expertise across a range of areas including workplace relations, energy markets, regional development, First Nations engagement and economic development.
Stakeholder reference groups will also be established to guide the agency's decarbonisation coordination work with workers, industry and communities.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
