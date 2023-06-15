Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Cotton export market development underway with India, Bangladesh trips

By Matthew Bradd, Australian Cotton Shippers Association
June 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trade and Investment Commissioner John Southwell, president of the Cotton Association of India Atul S Ganatra, ACSA chairman Matthew Bradd and ACSA directors Michael ORielley and Cliff White. Picture and graph below supplied
Trade and Investment Commissioner John Southwell, president of the Cotton Association of India Atul S Ganatra, ACSA chairman Matthew Bradd and ACSA directors Michael ORielley and Cliff White. Picture and graph below supplied

The Australian Cotton Shippers Association recently undertook an export market development visit to India and Bangladesh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.