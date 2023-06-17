DESPITE a challenging start to the season courtesy of a third La Nia, and cool, cloudy growing conditions in many areas, this year's cotton crop looks like being another big one.
Cotton Seed Distributors extension and market development lead Peter White said about 559,000 hectares was planted to cotton last year, which was in the "top two or three" for overall area.
Mr White said plantings of dryland cotton had been a near record, which offset declines in the area of irrigated cotton in southern regions where the ground was too wet for machinery to get onto fields.
"It all went through a slow start with the wet cool weather, but it got in in the end," he said.
"This would be up there with one of the largest. The last couple of years have been really good, but this one's a bit bigger than last year."
Cotton Australia has forecast a crop of about 5.2 million bales for 2022-23.
Harvest began in late February and was most advanced from the Macquarie Valley north, where Mr White said crops were 90 per cent or more picked, compared to the southern valleys, including Hillston and Hay, where just 30pc had been picked.
The delays have been attributed to continuing cool, wet weather across the southern region.
"They had a slow start, and it was wet and cold all the way through," he said.
"It stopped raining up here and the rest of us had a good cotton growing year after Christmas; not so for the south."
Cotton yields have been mostly above average for irrigated crops, with "plenty of 15-plus bales coming off".
"The dryland's back a bit after they had some really good years," he said.
"But there's still some good yields where they fell under the right rainfall."
Mr White said wet conditions also affected plantings in far north Queensland, but the area of cotton across the Northern Territory and WA was higher.
The first of the rain grown crops were being harvested and yields were looking good.
"There's still plenty of enthusiasm in those areas, particularly with the gin at Kununurra starting to get commissioned for the end of this year," he said.
Kimberley Cotton Company, which is behind the new $60 million gin, announced in late May that it had ordered the equipment and construction would begin this month.
Growers hold off pests, disease
Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Queensland principal research scientist Dr Paul Grundy said cooler than average temperatures had helped offset lower than optimum sunlight levels in many areas.
"What crops don't like is cloudy, hot conditions," he said.
"If you have cloudy cool conditions, the crop's not growing as quickly, so that cloudy day doesn't quite have the same effect as a hot day when it's growing really quickly and then someone turns the lights out.
"Despite some concern around that, yields that people have been reporting - and there's been some very good yields around - have shown that crops still performed exceedingly well."
Dr Grundy said aphid activity was high across several regions, including the Darling Downs, Border Rivers, Gwydir and Namoi.
Growers had not had to deal with aphids for quite some time, but had managed "quite well".
"The other thing that we saw a bit of this year that we haven't seen so much in recent years was cotton bunchy top disease, which goes hand in hand with the aphids that are vectors for the virus," he said.
"This season, the impact of it was fairly minor ... what we saw was mainly mid to late-season infection that followed those aphid infestations."
A favourable outlook
Dr Grundy said it was important for growers to focus on a break in cotton production and ensure good farm hygiene to interrupt the disease cycle and prevent early infections next season that would stunt the growth of young crops.
"After having some wet years and good crops there's an opportunity now that most people have got water in storage for next year," he said.
"We just need to really tidy the farm landscape up as best we can, so that we get a nice clean start for next season and hopefully make the most of what's forecast to be drier, warmer conditions on the assumption that people have got water in storage to take advantage of that."
Mr White said the prospects for next year's crop were excellent, given high water levels in most on-farm dams and water storages, so early estimates were for growers to plant a similar or greater area.
"We think there'll be about the same, if not a bit more than 420,000ha of irrigated cotton next year," he said.
"The dryland area could also be up if we don't get rain through here in the next couple of weeks because the winter crop sowing window's closing. And cotton would be a good choice for summer for a lot of that country."
According to ABARES, the value of Australian cotton production was forecast to drop 15pc to $2.6 billion in 2022-23 and a further 10pc to $2.3bn in 2023-24.
The ABARES forecast - predicated on the onset of drier conditions across production regions during winter and spring - was for the area planted to cotton in 2023-24 to drop 30pc to 478,000ha and production to fall 15pc to 4.5 million bales.
"The dry conditions would cause a significant contraction in dryland cotton area, but water storage carried over from successive wetter seasons should provide for another large, albeit reduced, irrigated cotton planting," ABARES said.
