Cotton Australia expecting 5.2 million bale crop for 2022-23

By Sandra Godwin
June 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Cotton Australia has forecast a crop of about 5.2 million bales for 2022-23.
DESPITE a challenging start to the season courtesy of a third La Nia, and cool, cloudy growing conditions in many areas, this year's cotton crop looks like being another big one.

