Around-the-rails chat that processor backlogs, and even attempts at profiteering, are what is pushing the cattle market down are not only way off the mark but have the potential to cause long-term damage to the beef industry.
This is the message from processors, who are speaking out against the age-old 'producer getting ripped off' mentality that inevitability rears its head when cattle prices plummet.
The processing sector's peak body, the Australian Meat Industry Council, has put the message to those advocating for some kind of artificial intervention in the market to turn the price decline around in very simple terms.
"We understand producers are having to adjust budgets to lower livestock prices but you can't ride the good times knowing others are bleeding and then demand action when the cycle turns," AMIC's chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson said.
Mr Hutchinson was referring to the fact processors have absorbed losses of hundreds of dollars a head over the past three years as the cattle market skyrocketed into record territory time and again.
It has only been this year that processor margins have returned to the black.
Processors ride those cycles and producers must too, Mr Hutchinson said.
The whole supply chain needed to navigate inbuilt market cycles stemming from seasonal variability, he said.
"In recent times, producers and processors have taken a long-term view to profitability and ensuring their businesses can be resilient to when market conditions go against them," he said.
Mr Hutchinson lashed out at what he called sensationalist claims by some market commentators around processors pushing prices down.
What was pushing the market down right now was increased supply as the results of years of rebuilding come to fruition, combined with reduced restocker demand as wariness around pending dryer seasons kicks in, he said.
"We can not ignore basic market drivers," he said.
Indeed, processors barely affect the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator - taking well under 10 per cent of the portion on offer. Further, compared to a year ago, the heavy steer and processor cow indicators have fallen about half as much as the restocker and feeder indicators, indicating processors are paying relatively high rates for their supply.
The six-week backlog on getting cattle processed now evident across the East Coast was the result of heavy supply butting up against reduced capacity to kill, Mr Hutchinson said.
For a kill agenda to be booked out for that length of time at an abattoir was not unusual in any given ten-year period where peaks and troughs in supply occur but perhaps what was a bit different this time was it is so widespread, he said.
There is an extra component at play right now in the lack of labour and the processing sector has been warning for some time now about the implications of that as supply increased.
Australia's beef processors were running at 80 per cent capacity on a good day right now, Mr Hutchinson said.
"This has always been an industry that has had to work hard to maintain workers but the expectation is that it is possible to operate at 100pc capacity and that is the aim," he said.
"At the moment, the inability to secure a full workforce is having a big impact and is making this an unusual situation.
"At the same time, input costs at plants have been getting higher and higher and we have been paying well over odds for raw material for years."
The cost of livestock is typically around 70pc of a processor's variable costs. Further, the rise in energy costs and the fact logistics costs are not yet back to where they were pre-COVID is well documented.
"But absolutely there is also the need to recoup the losses of the past few years - that's the way the cycle works," Mr Hutchinson said.
"If you want a healthy industry, we need processors to be profitable so they can invest in new technology and to upgrade facilities to be competitive on a global stage.
"Slaughter rates are now back close to the five-year average but in the past we've had more opportunity with more workers.
"Processors are working flat out to do more with less but there will come a point when that hits the wall and cattle ready won't get processed."
AMIC has long argued for 'whole of supply chain thinking' and culture change as a way of ironing out the peaks and troughs of the cattle price cycle that can be so deadly to both producers and processors.
It now wants to make sure any calls for senate inquiries or market intervention are nipped in the bud.
"Any market intervention would cut both ways, removing the upside for producers as much trying to arrest dips in the market. There is a long list of examples of where market intervention has backfired. Just look at how long it took the sheep industry to recover from the collapse in the wool market", he said.
"A sensible discussion is absolutely needed.
"Keep in mind, this is an industry that has been hesitant in the past to look at a broader range of market programs such as forward contracts and hedging."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
