Farm Online
Home/Beef

Processors on why the cattle market is plummeting and the backlog

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated June 15 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The peaks and troughs of the cattle market cause constant consternation, not just to producers but to all those along the supply chain.
The peaks and troughs of the cattle market cause constant consternation, not just to producers but to all those along the supply chain.

Around-the-rails chat that processor backlogs, and even attempts at profiteering, are what is pushing the cattle market down are not only way off the mark but have the potential to cause long-term damage to the beef industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.