New images have emerged of the extent of the train derailment on the outskirts of Katherine, NT that has left four people injured.
One of the aerial photos shows the fully destroyed and burnt train engine, with several carriages of the train strewn beside the track next to the Florina Road railway crossing.
The train derailed after hitting a truck on June 14 at around lunchtime, with police, fire and ambulance crews called to the scene to render assistance.
Police said the train driver and co-driver suffered minor injuries and had been taken to Katherine Hospital.
Rail line owner Aurizon confirmed the incident.
"The four Aurizon traincrew have been transported to hospital and are in a stable condition," a spokesman said.
Only days before the crash, Katherine Town Council issued a warning that the boom gate at the crossing had been faulty.
It is unclear if it was working correctly at the time.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
St John Ambulance NT Director Andrew Thomas said the four men injured in the incident, aged 32, 38, 47 and 49, had suffered "minor head wounds and some limb injuries".
Mr Thomas said the truck driver involved in the crash was treated at the scene but didn't need to be taken to hospital for further treatment.
The derailment caused a major fire, with residents on properties on Tokmakoff and Lya Road as well as on Zimin Drive having to evacuate.
A Defence fire crew from RAAF Base Tindal was tasked to support firefighting efforts by the NT Fire Service and Bushfires NT.
The area around the railway crossing on Florina Road has been cordoned off, with motorists urged to avoid the area.
Florina Road remains closed in both directions at the railway crossing,
A single-lane detour is in place via Shadforth Road along the railway corridor.
The detour is suitable for prime movers and 2WDs.
Meanwhile, the Ghan passenger train has been turned back, as the derailed freight train is blocking the track.
Authorities are now working to sperate the train to remove carriages from the track.
Within hours of the incident, supermarket shelves were stripped bare, with locals anticipating supply shortages while trains will be unable to come to Katherine.
Louise Bilato, Executive Officer at the NT Road Transport Association, confirmed that the derailment would "absolutely" cause freight supply interruptions, with Aurizon saying the entire rail system between South Australia and Darwin was going to be impacted.
The incident will be investigated by NT Police and the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.