The national firearm register is a chance to remove some of the unnecessary hoops farmers have to jump through to get access to a tool of their trade, the agriculture industry says.
A national register has been suggested multiple times over the past 30 years but looks set to come to fruition within the next 12 months.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the national firearms register was "the next step on reforms that began in 1996" in the wake of the Port Arthur massacre.
"Just last Friday, our Attorney-General and Police Ministers' Council unanimously agreed to present options for a new National Firearms Register to be considered by National Cabinet," Mr Albanese said.
"When we raised these issues at National Cabinet, I can assure you that there is a consensus across the states and territories, across the political spectrum, to ensure that we make this change."
AgForce chief executive Michael Guerin said was wary of adding another layer to the "current bureaucracy and nonsense" farmers faced, which was stifling access to necessary tools of the trade.
"We're not against a national gun register per se, we are very against the continual red tape putting on family businesses trying to run a farm," Mr Guerin said.
The introduction of a national register is a good time to address other gun law issues, Mr Guerin says, such as removing red tape and duplication within the system, and streamlining the process for landholders while maintaining high safety standards.
"Stripping out one issue at a time is unhelpful, we need a root and branch review of the safe use of a critical tool," he said.
"We're horrified at the thought of additional bureaucracy without the leadership talking about the system in totality, which is what is happening at the moment.
"We want a conversation that considers the right set of rules and regulations that protects gun use and the broader community."
Farmers in every state face their own unique challenges. Landholders in NSW are protesting new laws preventing them from renewing their category D firearm [self-loading rifle] licence unless they're a part of an official government pest eradication campaign.
The Western Australian government is in the process of reforming its gun laws that could require farmers to have a mental health assessment every three years to keep their licence, while professional pest controllers could be restricted in the number of guns they can carry.
The push for a national registry was initiated by the Queensland Police Union at the end of 2022, following the shooting of two police officers and a civilian in the electorate of Nationals leader and Maranoa MP David Littleproud.
"I would support an initiative that shares gun licensing information between law enforcement agencies so their officers are equipped with the information needed to make informed decisions to protect themselves and those they serve," Mr Littleproud said.
"The Nationals would support a move by the Labor Government to implement such a measure."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
