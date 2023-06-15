Farm Online
US laws crack down on animal welfare claims on beef labels

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 15 2023 - 1:00pm
Beef patties are big business in the US and now lawmakers are moving to make sure claims around the way animals are raised are verified. Picture via Shutterstock.
United States lawmakers have moved to rein in unbacked claims on meat packaging around trends like grassfed, free range and antibiotic-free.

