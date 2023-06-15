Farm Online
New England breeding, fattening country sold after postposed auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Pitcalnie is 254 hectares of breeding and fattening country that has sold after its auction was postponed. Picture supplied
Pitcalnie is 254 hectares of breeding and fattening country that has sold after its auction was postponed. Picture supplied

The 254 hectare (628 acre) Niangala, NSW, district livestock breeding and fattening property Pitcalnie has sold for an undisclosed price after its June 1 auction was postponed.

