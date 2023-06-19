The 2023 KUHN Expo will offer attendees the opportunity to see more than 30 of the company's cutting edge agricultural machinery.
It is being held in Toowoomba, Queensland, on Wednesday July 26 and Thursday July. 27.
KUHN Australia's marketing manager Michael Murer said the expo was a great opportunity to see and experience the KUHN machinery range in action on farm, while networking with leading industry partners.
Attendees will have access to a variety of live demonstrations, machinery displays and workshops led by KUHN product specialists. There is also the opportunity for customers to take part in a silent auction of the demonstration machinery, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the mental health support organisation Are you Bogged Mate.
The event will showcase the full KUHN machinery range including hay and forage equipment, mowing to baling, stubble management and tillage, crop protection and fertilising, to livestock solutions. It will also highlight the newest additions to Australian shores; the VBP 7100 round baler wrapper combi series and the FC 13460 RA and FC 9330 RA mower conditioners.
KUHN Group's VBP 7190 round baler wrapper combo was recently crowned as the winner of category nine at the 2023 Farm Machine of the Year Awards. The VBP 7190 was identified as being the most powerful and versatile machine in its category.
John Deere showcased the "future of high value crop spraying" technology at the recent Hort Connections conference in Adelaide, with the unveiling of the semi-autonomous GUSS sprayer.
Using GUSS technology, multiple machines can be remotely monitored by a single operator and use a sophisticated combination of GPS and LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology, vehicle sensors, and software, to move and navigate through high value crops.
In April 2022, John Deere announced a joint venture with California-based GUSS Automation LLC, to accelerate the development and distribution of its technology and meet the needs of orchard and vineyard producers worldwide.
John Deere Production Systems Manager, Stephanie Gersekowski, said the eye-catching, silver GUSS sprayer attracted plenty of attention at Hort Connections.
"Traditionally, using GPS guidance under orchards and vineyard canopies has been challenging, but GUSS has overcome this issue by developing several additional technologies, including vehicle sensors and software to supplement GPS and guide GUSS safely and efficiently through crops," she said.
Silvan Australia has added a new model 1.95m Nobili mulcher to its line-up, in an expansion of the range to include one suited to row widths of more than three metres.
The new model mulcher, designed and developed for vineyards, is part of the BNU CL Series launched in 2021.
The mulcher is a heavy duty, multi purpose machine, designed to complete the most demanding vineyard tasks including mulching grass and green prunings and distributing the organic material into rows of more than 3m in diameter.
Demand from growers for the mulched material, either cover crops or vine prunings, distributed under vines was behind the development of the mulcher, primarily to retain soil moisture and control weeds.
With its 1.95m working width, the machine is designed to operate behind tractors up to 125 horsepower (93kW) with a Cat II three point linkage. It mulches the material with a combination of 16 heavy duty cast hammers and mulching bar.
CNH Industrial Australia has launched its first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).
"The development of our first RAP is another step in our ongoing commitment to the expansion of the diversity of our workforce and commits us to relevant steps towards closing the gap on inequalities that remain for our First Nations peoples," CNH Industrial Australia and New Zealand managing director Brandon Stannett said.
"Through our RAP, we're looking forward to more engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, looking at ways we can assist with different activities and initiatives that help further their key objectives, and also work to highlight employment opportunities within our organisation."
Reconciliation Australia's RAP framework provides organisations with a structured approach to supporting reconciliation within their workplaces and highlights practical plans for action within that business.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
