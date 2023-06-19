Farm Online
June 19 2023 - 3:30pm
A machinery demonstration at the 2020 KUHN Expo, held in Naracoorte, SA.
KUHN Expo to be held in Toowoomba

The 2023 KUHN Expo will offer attendees the opportunity to see more than 30 of the company's cutting edge agricultural machinery.

