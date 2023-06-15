When's the last time you visited a doctor for a basic health check? Chances are if you're a man in regional Australia it's been a while.
This is where the Men's Health Education Rural Van (MHERV) rolls in with its free health checks.
A registered nurse travels across the regional and rural areas of NSW and southern Queensland in a ute with a caravan in tow.
The mobile clinic provides basic health checks such as blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels.
This ute is a lifesaver for many men in the regions that haven't visited a doctor in years.
"Blokes drop dead in the paddocks for no apparent reason, but they didn't realize their blood pressure was through the roof or...they had diabetes," MHERV project coordinator, Graeme Hooper said.
For Mr Hooper, it's not just a cautionary tale but one close to his heart.
"I've lost a cousin when he was in his 30s through not knowing that he had major blood pressure problems and he just actually dropped dead driving a car with his young kids in the car."
The project officially started in 2017 and in that time they estimate to have saved 550 lives.
Of the people that have visited the clinic, 40 per cent needed follow-up care from a GP.
The mobile health clinic had an even more vital role now because of a lack of regional doctors, he said.
"You might have one doctor in town where once there would have been two or three," he said.
"Regional people appreciate health services aren't as good as what they used to be, but I don't think city people realise that you just can't go and see a doctor or specialist at the wink of an eyelid."
People living in outer regional, remote, or very remote areas were more likely to wait for 24 hours or more to see a GP for urgent medical care than those living in major cities, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (49.5 per cent compared with major cities 35.5 per cent).
The MHERV van is funded by the Rotary Clubs of NSW with a NSW Government grant. The registered nurse's salary is funded by the Royal Freemasons' Benevolent Institution.
The recent state grant means the program that has been running from a ute and caravan for over six years will soon upgrade to a more cost-effective mobile home.
This Men's Health Week, Mr Hooper's message is clear.
"Go and get basic checks, whether it's your own doctor or when the MHERV van comes around once a year."
