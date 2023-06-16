Farm Online
Charters Towers irrigation opportunity with 2500 megalitres of 'free' water

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 16 2023 - 11:22am, first published 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Basalt is an irrigated farming opportunity with 2500 megalitres of 'free' water. Picture supplied
CHARTERS Towers property Basalt presents as a substantial irrigated farming opportunity located on the Burdekin River, downstream from the proposed Big Rocks Weir.

