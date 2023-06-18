FIREARMS have always been a significant part of Lawson Harper's life.
Growing up, he watched his father use rifles to euthanise sick stock on their farm before using them recreationally as a teenager and now, at age 22, in his business as a professional kangaroo shooter.
However, with the State government's gun reforms looming over WA's farming, professional and recreational shooting communities, he has grave concerns for his future.
Travelling to many remote and rural locations across WA, Mr Harper shoots between 85 and 120 kangaroos a week, harvesting them for pet meat and also helping farmers control wild pig, dog, fox and rabbit populations.
Following two years of good rain and pasture growth, he said the kangaroo population had exploded and he was struggling to keep up with demand.
However Mr Harper said under the proposed changes to WA's gun laws, including restrictions on the number and types of firearms and ammunition licensed firearm owners have access to, the livelihood of the State's kangaroo shooters, relied upon by WA farmers to help protect their crops, could be destroyed.
He said like many others working in the agricultural industry, he does not own his own parcel of land for primary production and will be restricted from holding the multiple firearms and calibres required to do his job effectively.
"I'm a recreational shooter, a professional shooter and someone who also works in primary production, and I will have to sell a lot of my firearms now under the proposed laws because there is no classification for me as a professional shooter yet, and it's not looking like there's a classification for someone who works for primary producers but doesn't own a parcel of land," Mr Harper said.
"I know a lot of people in the same boat as me who are also going to have to get rid of a lot of their firearms because they don't fit the bill of being a farmer."
Despite being a professional shooter, under the current laws, all bar one of Mr Harper's guns are registered under his recreational licence, as the licence provides him with the most flexibility for the differing requirements of his work.
"A shotgun for culling birds is hardly appropriate for euthanising a sheep, nor is a .22 (rifle) suitable for shooting a feral scrub bull," Mr Harper said.
"I fear that professional shooters and recreational hunters such as myself will not have a correct category for legitimate ownership or be hamstrung in our choices and ability to shoot as a sport."
Mr Harper said the destruction of the professional kangaroo shooting industry would have a detrimental knock on effect for farmers, as it would increase the likelihood of WA's kangaroo population getting out of control.
"At the moment there are so many farmers calling me because there are so many 'roos out there and they want the job done professionally," Mr Harper said.
"We have very strict guidelines and laws we have to follow for the ethical dispatching of the animals as professional roo shooters, so with the services I provide the roos aren't being left out to rot... but that might be what ends up happening if the job is left up to our farmers, who are already busy enough.
"Then there's also the animal welfare aspect...kangaroo shooting is a skilled profession requiring consistent marksmanship to achieve humane culls and that might not be what happens if the job is left to our farmers."
As a result of the gun reforms decreasing the number of licensed firearms in circulation in WA, increases in the cost of ammunition are also expected which could make the State's pest and vermin shooting businesses unviable.
"It would be better if the minister instead focused on working with the State's recreational and professional shooters to follow the recommended guidelines set out in the 2016 Review of the Firearms Act," Mr Harper said.
These sentiments were echoed by the WA Firearms Community Alliance (WAFCA), which includes the State's recreational sporting groups and was formed last month in direct response to the government's rewrite of the WA Firearms Act.
Industry stakeholders and the State's licensed firearm community provided more than 1200 submissions to the 2016 Review of the Firearms Act 1973 (WA) - the largest interrogation of a legislative framework in WA's history.
WAFCA spokesman Paul Fitzgerald said the government had refused to embrace the 143 recommendations of the Law Reform Commission report.
"This government says, conveniently, we will elevate the premise of public safety as per the report, but is failing to recognise its recommendations, and recommendation number 54 says there should be no upper limit on the number of firearms a single firearm licence holder may possess," Mr Fitzgerald said.
