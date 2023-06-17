Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Machinery stalwart Austin Ryan pioneered a switch in farming practices

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
June 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Austin Ryan back in 1991 with his invention of the year, the Ryan Deep Bander. Photo courtesy of the Ryan family.
Austin Ryan back in 1991 with his invention of the year, the Ryan Deep Bander. Photo courtesy of the Ryan family.

While farm machinery inventors have made critical advances to Australian agriculture, from the stump jump plough back in the 19th century right through to the ag-tech revolution of today generally, their work has gone unheralded in terms of public acknowledgement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.