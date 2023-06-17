You could bring all the family and friends to your new holiday escape close to one of the premier freshwater lakes in the Kerang region of northern Victoria.
Three homes, one of them a converted church, are going to auction clustered together on a five acre block at Lake Charm.
Agents are suggesting other than founding your own little town, buyers could look to rent the homes out to holiday makers as all three are on separate septics and power meters.
There's even a spot here for a caravan.
Lake Charm is about 20km north-west of Kerang and is popular for waterskiing, fishing and yachting.
National powerboating titles are traditionally held there.
Home one - three bedrooms, master with BIR's and ensuite. Modern Kitchen and tiled bathroom. Large living area with split system a/c unit. Old world features.
Home two (old church) - two bedrooms with built in shelving. Open kitchen and living area. Walk in pantry. Serviced by split system a/c.
Home three - one bedroom, open kitchen and dining area. Good sized living room and bathroom. Carport.
That's the three homes but the property has a number of improvements all can enjoy.
They include a three-car carport, caravan carport, large garage with roller door.
There's a garage or entertainment room which agents suggest could be used as a communal dining area plus a second large shed for vehicles or storage.
There are dog pens. seven water tanks plus a rural water entitlement of two megalitres and fenced paddocks.
The auction be held at noon on July 22.
For more information contact the agents from Graeme Hayes Real Estate - Graeme Hayes on 0411 338649 and Nathan Hipworth on 0458 428201.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
