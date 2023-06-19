AWI board nomination committee begins director search

Australian Wool Innovation's board nomination committee has met for the first time ahead of the 2023 director election.
The committee considers candidates and makes non-binding recommendations to shareholders on who to vote for, with those recommendations due to be provided to levy payers in October.
The committee has also begun a headhunting process to seek applications from skill-based directors to fill specific areas of expertise identified by the board.
The committee is made up of independent chair Julie Cox; retiring AWI non-executive directors James Morgan and David Webster; wool industry representative Michael Field who is independent from AWI and nominated by the Wool Industry Consultative Panel and Michael Thomas of international executive seach firm Heidrick and Struggles
Three board members will be elected at AWI's AGM to be held on November 17.
The opening date for receipt of member nominations is September 1 and nominations close on September 18.
So far WA commercial producer Neil Jackson and SA-based Collinsville Stud Merinos principal George Millington have indicated their intention to stand for election.
