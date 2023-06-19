Farm Online
AWI board nomination committee begins director search

Updated June 19 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 1:00pm
Australian Wool Innovation will hold its board election in November.
Australian Wool Innovation's board nomination committee has met for the first time ahead of the 2023 director election.

