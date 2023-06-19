Farm Online
A Queensland dairy farming family calls time for retirement

By Lea Coghlan
June 19 2023 - 11:00am
Rodney and Cynthia Hartin, Long Lanes Holsteins and Jerseys, are bowing out of the Far North Queensland dairy industry after the family's near century milking. Picture by Lea Coghlan
One of Queensland's leading dairy farms will cease next month, drawing the curtain on nearly a century of dairy farming in Far North Queensland.

