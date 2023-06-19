El Nino gathers pace

Oceans store heat and thus energy and warmer SSTs mean winds blowing over them pick up more moisture than if the oceans were cooler, increasing the chance of major rain events. In contrast to this, an El Nino means a decrease in onshore winds. Also, according to Bureau of Meteorology data, temperatures across the Australian continent have warmed by around 1.47 degrees over the past 110 years, although warming has been quite variable. There has also been a greater proportion of rainfall from high intensity, short duration events, especially in eastern and northern Australia. In Victoria, Tasmania and the south west of WA, there has been a reduction of 10 to 20 per cent in cool season (April-October) rainfall in recent decades. A significant cause of this is believed to be changes in the large-scale circulation, more likely caused by an increase in greenhouse gas emissions than anything else.