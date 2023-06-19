Farm Online

Transition to El Nino happening quicker than expected

By Don White, Weatherwatch
June 20 2023 - 9:00am
El Nino gathers pace
The transition from three years of a La Nina to an El Nino appears to be happening a little quicker than expected and its consequences will be felt worldwide. However, there are other factors at play which make forecasting on the basis of this major weather pattern change more challenging than usual.

