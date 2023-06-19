El Nino gathers pace

The transition from three years of a La Nina to an El Nino appears to be happening a little quicker than expected and its consequences will be felt worldwide. However, there are other factors at play which make forecasting on the basis of this major weather pattern change more challenging than usual.
First of all, climate change continues to influence Australian and global climates. It was incorrect previously to refer to this as "global warming" because a warming of average temperatures was only one feature of the climate changes that are occurring. For example, worldwide sea surface temperatures were the highest on record for the months of April and May. This was most evident in the Pacific where the developing El Nino saw SSTs rise in the eastern Pacific, but SSTs stayed warmer than normal in the western areas - something that has not happened previously.
Oceans store heat and thus energy and warmer SSTs mean winds blowing over them pick up more moisture than if the oceans were cooler, increasing the chance of major rain events. In contrast to this, an El Nino means a decrease in onshore winds. Also, according to Bureau of Meteorology data, temperatures across the Australian continent have warmed by around 1.47 degrees over the past 110 years, although warming has been quite variable. There has also been a greater proportion of rainfall from high intensity, short duration events, especially in eastern and northern Australia. In Victoria, Tasmania and the south west of WA, there has been a reduction of 10 to 20 per cent in cool season (April-October) rainfall in recent decades. A significant cause of this is believed to be changes in the large-scale circulation, more likely caused by an increase in greenhouse gas emissions than anything else.
Summers in Australia have seen average temperatures a little lower in recent years because of the La Nina events but all this is expected to end now an El Nino has returned. This means increased temperatures and with that an increased chance of bushfires. But what it means for Australian rainfall patterns is not as clear. It is likely - in fact almost certain - that average rainfall over the continent will decrease this year. However, that decrease is likely to be variable. Areas of Australia are still likely to see the occasional significant rain event - it is just that such events will be fewer but also could be more intense.
So, in the short term a Pacific El Nino will reduce winter and spring rain in eastern Australia. To the south, the Southern Annular Mode is neutral and is expected to be weakly positive in the coming month. At this time of year, a positive SAM often has a drying influence for parts of Victoria and Tasmania but minimal effect elsewhere.
