Dairy Australia has extended the deadline for farmers to apply for two board director roles.
Dairy farmers have until 5pm AEST on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to submit their applications for the two farmer director roles.
The original deadline for expressions of interest was last Friday, June 16, at 5pm.
A spokesperson for Dairy Australia confirmed this morning the deadline had been extended.
DA's board of directors is based on a skills matrix.
This year, two of the four vacant positions are for farmers with milk producer skills.
Farmers are encouraged to apply for the two farmer director roles. All applications will be considered by a selection committee and go through a process to be short listed according to the skills matrix.
The other two roles will be filled through a similar short listed process, undertaken by a third party.
Dairy Australia's Board comprises eight non-executive directors and the managing director.
At least four directors must be farmers or those with milk producer skills.
A board skills matrix specifies the mix of skills required by directors and is aligned with Dairy Australia's funding agreement with the Commonwealth Government.
Further information about the roles and how to apply for the farmer directorship are on the Dairy Australia website, Dairy Australia Director Elections
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
