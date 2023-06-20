Lachlan View, Kelvin offer productive alluvial soils, reliable irrigation

Lachlan View and Kelvin are two productive Forbes district properties on the Lachlan River covering a combined area of 610 hectares (1507 acres).
Located on Kelvin Lane at Bedgerabong, about 25 minutes drive west of Forbes, the majority of both properties are arable with some timber shelter belts.
Both properties feature productive alluvial soils along Lachlan River and are backed by reliable irrigation.
Lachlan View covers 410ha (1013 acres) and is set up with 181ha flood irrigation with a combination of border check and syphons.
The property has a 972 megalitre general security licence.
The property also has two stock and domestic bores that are equipped with solar pumps.
Kelvin is 200ha (494 acres) and is set up with pivot irrigation.
There are two 24ha circles supplied from an eight inch mains connected to a bore equipped with 354 Perkins diesel engine.
Kelvin has a 932ML bore licence.
Lachlan View and Kelvin will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Forbes on July 29.
Contact Kim Watts, 0429 952 499, Ray White Rural.
