GRAINS Australia, the national industry good body, has added another organisation to its growing suite of industry councils.
The Pulse Council, which will report to Grains Australia on matters such as industry priorities and activities, strategic classification requirements and trade and market access issues, was formally launched earlier in the month.
One of the major priorities will be working on the planned harmonisation of the pulse classification systems, which authorities hope will allow Australian growers to unlock significant value for their pulse crops.
The newly formed council has 11 members from across the trade, production and breeding areas, with the members set to serve two years terms.
The members are William Alexander who brings pulse trading experience across lentils, faba beans, chickpeas, lupins and broad beans.
Julia Hausler is a Victorian grower with experience growing field peas, faba beans, chickpeas, lentils and vetch hay, and brings experience in the sale and marketing of pulses.
Kathi Hertel is a technical specialist in pulses with extensive experience in research, development and extension.
Sam Holmes brings extensive agronomy experience, including in the production of pulses throughout the Yorke Peninsula region of South Australia.
Julie O'Dea is a quality expert with experience in pulse classification, storage, receival and export.
Kathy La Macchia brings extensive nutrition and food industry experience and is the general manager of the Grains & Legumes Nutrition Council.
Joseph Panuccio brings pulse trading experience across lentils, chickpeas and faba beans.
Mark Schilling is a South Australian grower with experience producing lentils, mungbeans, faba beans, field peas and chickpeas who has also been involved in exporting lentils to South Asia.
Janine Sounness brings experience in pulse research and development including breeding, across faba beans, lentils, chickpeas, lupins and field peas.
Anne Wilkins is a Western Australian grower of lupins, has worked in grains industry development, and is a consultant and former agronomist with experience including mung beans, faba beans and chickpeas.
Peter Wilson brings extensive experience in pulse trading, exports, market access and classification including for lentils, chickpeas, faba beans, lupins, broadens and peas.
Grains Australia chairman Terry Enright said the appointments were made following an expression of interest process.
"There was a very strong response from industry participants with a lot of expertise on offer," he said.
"The immediate focus of the Pulse Council will be continuing and guiding the work that is underway on new pulse classification systems that bring together the requirements of our key customers and markets with what Australian growers can deliver. We look forward to working closely with the members in the coming months," said Mr Enright.
The role of the Pulse Council is to provide strategic advice to the Grains Australia Board on pulse industry matters including priorities and activities, strategic classification requirements, trade and market access issues relevant to specific pulse classes, and market information and education requirements.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
