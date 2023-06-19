Farm Online
Home/Beef

Feed budgets and stock numbers should be top priority right now

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 19 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feed budgets and stock numbers should be the top priority right now as a lower cattle market collides with dryer seasonal conditions, consultants say.
Feed budgets and stock numbers should be the top priority right now as a lower cattle market collides with dryer seasonal conditions, consultants say.

The speed and ferocity of the cattle market drop appears to have caught out some producers and now that is combining with forecasts of drier seasonal conditions, the warning has gone out to get feed budgets and stock numbers lined up quickly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.