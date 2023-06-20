Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Restocker lamb prices bump up

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yardings have tightened overr the past week amid continued pressure on sheep prices. Photo: Darren Howe.
Yardings have tightened overr the past week amid continued pressure on sheep prices. Photo: Darren Howe.

The sheep meat sector continues to feel pricing pressure, even as the seasonal tightening in yarding numbers continues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.