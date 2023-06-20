Restocker lamb prices bump up

The sheep meat sector continues to feel pricing pressure, even as the seasonal tightening in yarding numbers continues.
Last week sheep numbers dropped to 37,823 head, while lambs came back to 135,037 head, with NSW recording a drop of nearly 50pc in sheep yarded.
The restocker lamb indicator jumped up 60c from the previous week, buoyed by strong price increases at key saleyards.
Ballarat contributed 28 per cent of throughput in the indicator, and commanded a premium, with restocker lambs at 577c/kg cwt, 78c above the national average.
The heavy lamb indicator has fallen significantly, dropping 27c to 605c, 147c down year-on-year.
Meat & Livestock Australia markets information analyst Jenny Lim said tightening yardings were helping to support the national indicators, especially in terms of ewe numbers coming through saleyards.
"May numbers were some of the highest we've seen since November and so with those fewer numbers coming through, we have seen a lift in prices but they have been a bit volatile in the last few weeks as well," she said.
"A lot of that is driven by the quality of the sheep and even just things like whether they're shorn.
"There's so much choice around for lambs that processors are really only taking those that have been freshly shorn."
Ms Lim said the gain in restocker lamb prices was possibly being driven by lighter restockers that producers were taking back to farm to see how they go.
"We see in the indicator that the 0-12kg restockers have improved by 42c but you also have at the other end of the spectrum where the 18-20kg have improved by 46 or 47c as well," she said.
"I think there's just a little bit of each producer figuring out in terms of the next 12 months."
Ms Lim said the May 2023 Sheep Producer Intentions Survey indicated that weather is still driving most of the decisions producers are making in terms of when to sell sheep and lambs.
"We've never really captured what's driving decision making on farm so this was really the first survey that did that and what was interesting was that sheep prices, in terms of on-farm factors, only contributed to 10pc of the reasoning behind people's decision making," she said.
Both sheep and lamb slaughter eased last week, with lambs numbers just 12,000 head above what was recorded at the same time last year.
Sheep slaughter eased 1pc week-on-week but remains 88pc higher year-on-year.
Ms Lim said she wasn't anticipating seeing a seasonal decline in slaughter as intensely as in the past.
"Sheep slaughter is starting to come back now and a few plants might be going into their winter maintenance period as well, so that could be impacting numbers but from what we've seen over the last two years or so is that consistent slaughter in terms of the lambs," she said.
"I don't think that's going to come off, there's still plenty of supply out there, plenty of people wanting to fill kill space and processors filling those contracts quite easily and we're seeing that through to the saleyards where there's a bit less buyer activity from those processors and those exporters because they've filled contracts direct from the paddock."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
